/NTA confirms UGC NET, CSIR NET answer keys to be released this week; Check latest update here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that provisional answer keys for several major national-level examinations, including UGC NET June 2026, CSIR NET, ICAR AIEEA (PG), and AICE (PhD) 2026, will be published on its official website this week, bringing some relief to lakhs of candidates who have been waiting for over a month.
The agency confirmed the update through a post on X, stating that provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on the official website this week, and that candidates will be able to view them and raise a challenge within the notified window.
While the announcement confirms the exams covered, NTA has not specified an exact date or time for the release, only that it will happen sometime this week.
Important Update!— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 10, 2026
Provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on the official website this week.
Candidates will be able to view them, and to raise a challenge within the notified window.
Detailed… pic.twitter.com/OHFBH6lXCB
UGC NET was conducted across multiple shifts from June 22 to 30, 2026. Once the UGC NET June answer key 2026 is released, candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The UGC NET June 2026 exams were held on different dates across various examination centres, and once the provisional answer key is out, candidates will be able to view their recorded responses and the question papers they attempted.
Candidates who wish to dispute an answer can raise an objection through the online portal within the notified challenge window, after which NTA will review objections and release a final answer key.
The final result will be prepared on the basis of this final answer key.
The CSIR NET 2026 examination was conducted on July 17 and 18, and is a key qualifying exam for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and PhD admissions across Indian universities and colleges.
The answer key will be available at the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates will be given an opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key on payment of Rs 200 per challenged question, as a non-refundable processing fee.
NTA's decision on the challenges will be final, and results will be declared based on the final answer key.
The same window also applies to the ICAR AIEEA (PG) exam, a national-level entrance test for postgraduate admissions in agriculture and allied sciences, and the AICE (PhD) exam for doctoral admissions.
Answer keys for both will allow candidates to check their responses and raise objections before final results are prepared.
The update comes after weeks of mounting frustration among UGC NET aspirants, several of whom have been demanding greater accountability from NTA over the delay, with some planning protests outside the agency's office.
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