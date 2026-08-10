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  • /NTA confirms UGC NET, CSIR NET answer keys to be released this week; Check latest update here

NTA confirms UGC NET, CSIR NET answer keys to be released this week; Check latest update here

The agency confirmed the update through a post on X, stating that provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on the official website this week.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 05:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
NTA confirms UGC NET, CSIR NET answer keys to be released this week; Check latest update here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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NTA confirms UGC NET, CSIR NET answer keys to be released this week; Check latest update here
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