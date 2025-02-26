NTA CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Released At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Tickets Here

CSIR NET Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 admit card on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from csirnet.nta.ac.in to appear for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET. The exam is scheduled for February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025, for six subjects. To download the admit card, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth. The CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) grants and lectureships. It will be an online computer-based test (CBT) available in English and Hindi.

The exam will last three hours and have three sections: Part A, Part B, and Part C, with a total of 200 marks. Part A will test General Aptitude, while Parts B and C will focus on the candidate’s chosen subject. All sections will have multiple-choice questions, and for each wrong answer, 25% of the marks for that question will be deducted.

CSIR NET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link to download the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 admit card.

Log in by entering your details and submit.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future use.

The admit card includes essential details such as the exam roll number, candidate's name, exam date and time, designated test centre address, and exam day instructions. Candidates should carefully verify all information, and if any errors are found, they must promptly inform the authorities. For any difficulties in downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the details, candidates should contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email csirnet@nta.ac.in.