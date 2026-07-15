/NTA extends NEET fee refund window till July 31; Check details at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET refund 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the deadline for NEET UG 2026 candidates to submit or update their bank account details for the examination fee refund, giving affected students until July 14 to complete the process on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
The refund stems from the cancellation of the original NEET UG 2026 exam, held on May 3, after allegations of a paper leak surfaced days later.
More than 22 lakh candidates had appeared for that exam before the NTA called it off entirely on May 12, following which the Centre and the agency decided to conduct a fresh re-examination.
The re-NEET 2026 exam was subsequently held on June 21. As part of the fallout, the NTA announced it would refund the application fee paid by candidates for the cancelled May 3 exam.
The refund window has already been extended multiple times. It was first opened on May 22, with an initial deadline of May 27, before being pushed to June 22, then further extended to June 30, and now finally to July 31.
The repeated extensions, the NTA has said, are aimed at ensuring that every eligible candidate actually receives their refund official data shows that as of July 7, only about 10.28 lakh candidates had updated and confirmed their bank account details, leaving a significant number yet to complete the process.
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the refund process:
The refund applies to candidates who had successfully registered and paid the fee for the cancelled May 3 NEET UG 2026 exam.
This includes candidates who paid the fee but did not ultimately appear for the exam, as the refund is tied to successful registration and payment rather than actual attendance.
According to the NTA, once bank details are submitted and verified, the refund amount is expected to be credited within seven working days.
The agency has confirmed that it has already begun processing refunds for candidates who completed the verification process earlier, with the refund amount being based on the fee category and amount originally paid at the time of registration.
Candidates have been advised to rely only on the official NTA website for all refund-related updates and to double-check their bank details carefully before submission, since errors could delay the process.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.