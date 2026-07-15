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NTA extends NEET fee refund window till July 31; Check details at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET refund 2026: The National Testing Agency has extended the NEET refund fee 2026 deadline for candidates so that they can verify their account details.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 12:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
NTA extends NEET fee refund window till July 31; Check details at neet.nta.nic.in

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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