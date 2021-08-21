JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Admit card to be released on THIS date, check latest update

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency will release the admit card of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) last session on August 23, Monday. Confirming the news, a senior official of NTA said that the JEE Main hall ticket will be released by Monday around evening time.

As many 7.32 lakh students as registered for the JEE Main 2021 Session 4 will be able to download the admit card once it is released. Candidates can download the hall ticket on the official site at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Admit Card: Here's how to download

* Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

* Click on the link, "JEE (Main) - 2021 Admit Card Paper-I (B.E./B.Tech.)"

* Enter your login credentials and click 'submit'

* Your JEE Main 2021 admit card will be displayed on screen

* Download the admit card

* Print it out for further use

The fourth session of JEE Main will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2. The JEE Main final result will be released only after the session ends. After which, JEE Advanced will be held on October 3, 2021.

The JEE Main exam will be held keeping the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols in mind. Masks will be provided to all candidates. All the computers and seats will be sanitised before and after the exams. Staggered time slots will be alloted to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms at the exam centres.