JEE Mains 2025 Answer Key Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download PDF Here
JEE Mains Provisional Answer Key 2025: The objection window is now open and will remain available until February 6, 2025, scroll down for direct link and other details.
JEE Mains 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the JEE Main 2025 provisional answer key. Candidates can check and download it directly from jeemain.nta.nic.in. “The NTA will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/, with a Public Notice, issued to this effect on the said website, to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable online payment of Rs 200 per question challenged as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days,” as per the JEE bulletin.
NTA has stated that only online, paid challenges submitted within the given timeframe will be accepted. Challenges without proper justification or evidence, or those submitted through any medium other than the designated link, will not be considered. JEE Main 2025 Session 1, Paper 1 (BE/BTech) was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 in two shifts: 9 am to 12 noon.
JEE Mains 2025: Steps to download here
- Go to official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the link to download the Session 1 provisional answer key.
- Log in using your credentials.
- Submit and view the answer key.
JEE Mains 2025; direct link to download the provisional answer key here
JEE Mains Session 2 Registration 2025
The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 registration is currently open. Eligible candidates can apply and pay the application fee by February 24 on the official website. The April session exam is tentatively scheduled from April 1 to April 8, with results expected by April 17, 2025.
