JEE Main Exam Session 4: Admit card may release today, check official site jeemain.nta.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 4 Admit Card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for Jee Main session 4 exam anytime soon. The JEE (Main) 2021 Session 4 will be held on August 26, August 27, August 31 and September 1, and September 2, 2021.

As many 7.32 lakh students as registered for the JEE Main 2021 Session 4. Students who have registered themselves for Session 4 of JEE Main 2021 will be able to download the admit card once its released. The candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official websites of NTA nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in for updates.

Steps To Download JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card:

* Log in to official website, www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

* Click on the link that reads, 'JEE Main admit cards for April session'. (once released)

* Enter credentials and click on the submit

* Your JEE Main Admit Card will appear on the screen.

* Download your admit card.

* Take a printout for future reference.

The JEE Main final result will be released only after the session ends. After which, JEE Advanced will be held on October 3, 2021.

The JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Session 4 has be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first two sessions of JEE-Main 2021 were already completed in February and March while the third session was held in April.