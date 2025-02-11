NTA JEE Mains 2025 Results Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in LIVE - Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Session 1 Btech Scorecard Here

JEE Mains Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Mains 2025 results on February 11, 2025. Candidates who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official JEE Mains website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA conducted JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 in two shifts: 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) took place on January 30 from 3 pm to 6:30 pm. The provisional answer key was released on February 4, 2025, and candidates could challenge it until February 6, 2025 by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. The NTA released the final answer key for JEE Mains 2025 on February 10, 2025. In this final version, 12 questions from various shifts of JEE Main Session 1, Paper 1 were removed. Similarly, JEE Main Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) took place on January 30 during the second shift, from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

JEE Mains Results 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official JEE Mains 2025 website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the link for the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 scorecard.

Log in using your registered credentials.

Your JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 result will appear on the screen.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Candidates who pass the exam can get admission into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and other participating institutes through JoSAA counselling. Also, the top 2.5 lakh JEE Main 2025 qualifiers will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025. Registration for the JEE Main April session has started at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply is February 25 by 9 pm, and the fee payment window will close at 11:50 pm on the same day.



JEE Main 2025 Result: List of 14 Candidates who secured a Perfect 100 NTA Score

Ayush Singhal, Rajasthan

Kushagra Gupta, Karnataka

Daksh, Delhi (Nct)

Harsmjha, Delhi (Nct)

Rajit Gupta, Rajasthan

Shreyas Lohiya, Uttar Pradesh

Saksham Jindal, Rajasthan

Saurav, Uttar Pradesh

Vishad Jain, Maharashtra

Arnav Singh, Rajasthan

Shiven Vikas Toshniwal, Gujarat

Sai Manogna Guthikonda, Andhra Pradesh

Om Prakash Behera, Rajasthan

Bani Brata Majee, Telangana