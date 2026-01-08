NTA JEE Mains 2026 City Intimation Slip OUT At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

NTA JEE Mains 2026 City Intimation Slip OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam 2026. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now download their exam city slip through the official website, i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

