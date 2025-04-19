NTA JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2025 Declared At jeemain.nta.nic.in, 24 Candidates Score 100 Percentile- Steps To Download Scorecard Here
NTA JEE Mains Result 2025: According to NTA, full marks will be awarded to all candidates for the questions that have been dropped, scroll down for more details.
NTA JEE Mains Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results on its official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can log in using their application number and password to check and download their scorecards. NTA also released the final answer key for Session 2, in which two questions were dropped. As per NTA policy, all candidates will receive full marks for the dropped questions. It’s worth noting that the final answer key was initially published on Thursday but was taken down a few hours later. While the result was initially expected by yesterday, the board later confirmed that it would be released by today.
As per NTA, a total of 10,61,840 students registered for the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam, out of which 9,92,350 appeared. In this session, 24 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile.
NTA JEE Mains Result 2025: Steps to download scorecard here
- Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on the link for JEE Main Session 2 scorecard
- Enter your login credentials and submit
- View and download your result
NTA JEE Mains Result 2025; direct link here
JEE Mains Result 2025: List of toppers'
Md Anas Rajasthan
Ayush Singhal
Archisman Nandy
Devdutta Majhi
Aayush Ravi Chaudhari
Lakshya Sharma
Kushagra Gupta
Harssh A Gupta
Aadit Prakash Bhagade
Daksh
Harsh Jha
Rajit Gupta
Shreyas Lohiya
Saksham Jindal
Saurav
Vangala Ajay Reddy
Sanidhya Saraf
Vishad Jain
Arnav Singh
Shiven Vikas Toshniwal
Kushagra Baingaha
Sai Manogna Guthikonda
Om Prakash Behera
Bani Brata Majee
Along with the result, NTA has also released the list of toppers and other important details related to the examination. The JEE Main Session 2 exam was conducted from April 2 to April 9. The provisional answer key for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), along with the question papers and recorded responses of candidates, was made available earlier this month, and candidates were invited to raise objections if required.
