NTA JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2025 Declared At jeemain.nta.nic.in, 24 Candidates Score 100 Percentile- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

NTA JEE Mains Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results on its official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can log in using their application number and password to check and download their scorecards. NTA also released the final answer key for Session 2, in which two questions were dropped. As per NTA policy, all candidates will receive full marks for the dropped questions. It’s worth noting that the final answer key was initially published on Thursday but was taken down a few hours later. While the result was initially expected by yesterday, the board later confirmed that it would be released by today.

As per NTA, a total of 10,61,840 students registered for the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam, out of which 9,92,350 appeared. In this session, 24 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile.

NTA JEE Mains Result 2025: Steps to download scorecard here

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link for JEE Main Session 2 scorecard Enter your login credentials and submit View and download your result

JEE Mains Result 2025: List of toppers'

Md Anas Rajasthan

Ayush Singhal

Archisman Nandy

Devdutta Majhi

Aayush Ravi Chaudhari

Lakshya Sharma

Kushagra Gupta

Harssh A Gupta

Aadit Prakash Bhagade

Daksh

Harsh Jha

Rajit Gupta

Shreyas Lohiya

Saksham Jindal

Saurav

Vangala Ajay Reddy

Sanidhya Saraf

Vishad Jain

Arnav Singh

Shiven Vikas Toshniwal

Kushagra Baingaha

Sai Manogna Guthikonda

Om Prakash Behera

Bani Brata Majee

Along with the result, NTA has also released the list of toppers and other important details related to the examination. The JEE Main Session 2 exam was conducted from April 2 to April 9. The provisional answer key for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), along with the question papers and recorded responses of candidates, was made available earlier this month, and candidates were invited to raise objections if required.