NTA Launches New CUET UG 2025 Website cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Register Here

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a new website for the 2025 Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) admissions. This website will provide important updates and host the application link for students applying for CUET UG 2025. The official website for CUET UG 2025 is cuet.nta.nic.in. Currently, no notifications are available, but the application details will be released soon.

CUET UG 2025: Key points

The CUET-UG exam will now be a computer-based test (CBT) instead of the earlier hybrid mode, following recommendations from an expert panel, according to UGC Chairperson M. Jagadesh Kumar. Students can choose any subject for the exam, regardless of what they studied in Class 12. The number of subjects has been reduced from 63 to 37, and for programs where subjects have been removed, admissions will be based on the General Aptitude Test (GAT) score. Additionally, instead of separate exams for 33 languages, tests will now be available in only 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The number of domain-specific subjects has been reduced from 29 to 23. Subjects like Entrepreneurship, Teaching Aptitude, Fashion Studies, Tourism, Legal Studies, and Engineering Graphics have been removed from the list. Additionally, the exam duration for all papers has been fixed at 60 minutes. The number of questions has also been standardized, and the option to choose between questions has been removed. Now, all questions will be mandatory.

CUET UG 2025: Steps to register here

Go to the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the CUET UG 2025 Registration link on the homepage.

Complete the registration by providing the required details to generate your login credentials.

Use the generated credentials to log in to your account.

Fill in the application form carefully with accurate details.

Pay the applicable application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The NTA conducted the CUET UG 2024 exam in both pen-and-paper and online modes. The offline exam took place on May 15, 16, 17, and 18, while the online test was held on May 21, 22, 24, and 29. A retest was later conducted on July 19, 2024. Out of 13,47,820 registered candidates, 11,13,610 appeared for the exam. The results were declared on July 28.