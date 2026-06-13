NTA launches ‘Pariksha Karmayogi’ programme to train officials ahead of NEET UG 2026 re-exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched the ‘Pariksha Karmayogi’ programme, a dedicated training initiative for examination functionaries involved in conducting high-stakes tests such as NEET UG. This major step has been taken to improve the conduct and credibility of national-level examinations.

The programme has been introduced ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, following concerns raised over alleged irregularities and the cancellation of the earlier examination held on May 3.

The initiative aims to equip examination officials with the necessary skills, knowledge, and standard operating procedures to ensure fair, transparent, and error-free conduct of examinations.

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Pariksha Karmayogi is a dedicated capacity building programme designed to support examination officials with training, readiness and operational excellence.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #ParikshaKarmayogi #ExamIntegrity… pic.twitter.com/crKZHdF71j — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 13, 2026

According to officials, the training programme will focus on enhancing the capacity of centre superintendents, invigilators, observers, and other personnel responsible for examination management.

Through structured modules, participants will be trained in examination protocols, security measures, candidate handling, emergency response, and ethical practices.

The move comes as the government and NTA intensify efforts to restore public confidence in the examination system. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has repeatedly emphasised the need for a “foolproof” examination process, directing authorities to eliminate loopholes and strengthen monitoring mechanisms.

As part of broader reforms, the NTA has also introduced enhanced security arrangements for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam.

These include multi-layer monitoring systems, stricter surveillance at examination centres, and the involvement of the Indian Air Force in the secure transportation of question papers for the first time.

The ‘Pariksha Karmayogi’ programme is expected to create a pool of professionally trained examination personnel across the country, reducing the likelihood of procedural lapses and improving coordination during large-scale examinations.

Officials believe that the initiative will not only strengthen the conduct of NEET UG but also serve as a model for other national entrance examinations conducted by the NTA.