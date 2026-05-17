NTA NEET latest notice: Explains centre allotment, reporting time, and fee rules

NTA NEET latest notice: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a detailed set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding the upcoming NEET UG 2026 re-examination on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. In the NTA NEET latest notice, the exam body has addressed the major concerns raised by candidates after the cancellation of the earlier exam amid the paper leak controversy.

Also Read: NEET paper leak controversy explained

The clarification covers important issues, including exam fee refunds, city selection, exam centre allotment, reporting timings, and correction facilities for candidates appearing in the re-test scheduled on June 21, 2026.

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No fresh NEET application fee required

According to the NTA clarification, candidates who had already registered and paid for the cancelled NEET UG 2026 examination will not be required to pay any additional fee for the re-exam. Existing registrations will remain valid for the fresh test.

NEET Correction Window

The agency has also opened a correction facility allowing students to:

Change their residential address

Modify preferred exam city choices

Update relevant personal details

The move is aimed at helping candidates choose examination centres closer to their current location and avoid logistical difficulties during the re-exam process.

NEET exam centre allotment

NTA clarified that exam centres will be allotted according to the revised city preferences submitted by candidates. However, allotment will depend on seat availability and administrative feasibility.

Candidates have been advised to carefully select cities during the correction window to ensure smooth allotment of centres.

Also Read: How many times has NEET faced paper leak allegations?

NEET 2026 Reporting time and exam guidelines

The FAQ document further explains that candidates must strictly follow the reporting schedule mentioned on the admit card. Entry into examination centres after the closing time will not be permitted.

NTA also reiterated that all candidates must carry:

Admit card

Valid photo ID proof

Passport-size photograph

Required self-declaration forms

Security checks and biometric verification will continue to remain mandatory at all centres.

NEET exam date 2026

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted nationwide on Sunday, June 21, 2026, following the cancellation of the earlier test over allegations of paper leak and irregularities. The revised examination date was approved by the Government of India after consultations with concerned authorities.

Students have been urged to regularly monitor the official NTA and NEET websites for admit cards, city intimation slips, and further announcements related to the examination process. The detailed FAQ has been issued to reduce confusion among aspirants and ensure transparency ahead of the highly anticipated re-examination.