/NTA NEET UG 2026 re-exam result update: When will results be declared? Check latest updates here

The National Testing Agency has shared an update regarding the NEET UG 2026 re-exam results. With the objection window now closed, students are eagerly waiting for the final answer key and result announcement.
The objection window for challenging the provisional answer key of NEET (UG) 2026 re-exam closed on June 28. After this, the process to release the final answer key and declare the results has officially started.
According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the result is currently being finalised and will be declared as soon as possible. The agency has assured candidates that it is working to release the results at the earliest.
The NEET UG 2026 re-examination was successfully conducted on June 21 across the country. Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.
Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 across the country.
Four days later, on June 25, NTA released the provisional answer key along with the question papers, all on the official website. That's also when the objection window opened, running through till June 28.
NTA explained something interesting here: the challenge process started the moment the provisional key went live, not after. The idea was simple: give students an early window to review and object, and keep things transparent while doing it.
NTA started going through objections even while OMR sheets were still being scanned, running both processes in parallel, basically, to push the final key and results out faster.
Things seem to be moving along well. Students should expect the result soon, but in the meantime, keep an eye on the official website. Stay ready for whatever comes next in the admission process.
With all steps moving ahead smoothly, students can expect the NEET UG 2026 re-exam results to be announced soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates and be ready for the next steps in the admission process.
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