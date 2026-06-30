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  • /NTA NEET UG 2026 re-exam result update: When will results be declared? Check latest updates here

NTA NEET UG 2026 re-exam result update: When will results be declared? Check latest updates here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has closed the NEET UG 2026 re-exam answer key objection window on June 28 and is now finalising the results. The final answer key and results are expected to be released soon, as the agency speeds up the process.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 02:41 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
NTA NEET UG 2026 re-exam result update: When will results be declared? Check latest updates here
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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