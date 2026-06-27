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NTA opens final window to update bank details for NEET fee refund; Revise 'No Refund' option

NEET refund 2026: Nearly 20 lakh candidates who appeared in the re-exam on June 21 have one last chance to ensure their examination fee comes back to them.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 02:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 02:13 PM IST
NTA opens final window to update bank details for NEET fee refund; Revise 'No Refund' option

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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