/NTA opens final window to update bank details for NEET fee refund; Revise 'No Refund' option

NEET refund 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a final opportunity for NEET UG 2026 candidates to confirm, correct or update their bank account details to receive the refund of examination fees paid for the cancelled NEET (UG) examination held on May 3, 2026.
The facility is now available on the official NTA portal and will also allow candidates who had earlier selected the 'No Refund' option to revise their decision.
The move comes after the successful conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, 2026, which was attended by nearly 20 lakh candidates across the country.
NTA said the examination was conducted smoothly and without any major incidents, and the agency is currently finalising the results, which will be declared at the earliest.
According to the official notice, NTA had previously reopened the bank detail correction facility during the admit card download process after receiving representations from candidates who had entered incorrect bank account numbers or IFSC codes.
However, since the correction window coincided with the days leading up to the re-examination, many candidates prioritised downloading their admit cards and were unable to verify or update their bank details.
The agency stated that while nearly 19 lakh candidates have already confirmed or corrected their bank account information, a small number of candidates are yet to complete the process.
Additionally, NTA has received requests from candidates who had initially opted for 'No Refund' but now wish to receive the refund.
Upon logging into the official NTA portal, candidates will be shown the bank account details already available in the system.
Then, they can then choose one of the following options:
NTA has clarified that this is the last opportunity being provided to candidates to ensure that every eligible applicant receives the examination fee refund without inconvenience.
Candidates are advised to:
The agency has emphasised that this is the final opportunity for candidates to confirm or modify their bank details.
Candidates who fail to complete the process within the stipulated period may miss the refund, as no further correction window is expected to be provided.
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