Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /NTA rejects NEET OMR mismatch claims, warns of legal action over fake sheets

NTA rejects NEET OMR mismatch claims, warns of legal action over fake sheets

NEET OMR sheet 2026: According to the agency, the genuine OMR sheet and an annotated forensic comparison are available and can be examined by any competent authority if required.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 06:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 06:05 PM IST
NTA rejects NEET OMR mismatch claims, warns of legal action over fake sheets

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli create history, become 1st Indian pair to play 400 international matches together
Ind vs Eng2 min ago
2
NEET 20262 min ago
3
US Iran conflict10 min ago
4
Sonam Wangchuk40 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 202649 min ago