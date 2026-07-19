/NTA rejects NEET OMR mismatch claims, warns of legal action over fake sheets

NEET OMR sheet 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has dismissed allegations of an OMR sheet mix-up in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, stating that a viral image circulating on social media was AI-generated and did not belong to any genuine candidate.
Talking to NDTV, the agency said its forensic examination found the document to be fabricated and warned that legal action could be initiated against those responsible for spreading false information.
The clarification came after claims surfaced online alleging that the OMR sheet of a NEET UG re-exam candidate had been exchanged, leading to discrepancies in the candidate's score.
Responding to the allegations, the NTA said it conducted a detailed investigation and found that the viral OMR image had been digitally manipulated using artificial intelligence tools.
According to the agency, the genuine OMR sheet and an annotated forensic comparison are available and can be examined by any competent authority if required.
The NTA maintained that there was no mix-up or interchange of OMR sheets during the evaluation process and rejected the claims as baseless.
The testing agency also reiterated that every grievance received through its official redressal mechanism is examined on merit. It said the complaint related to the viral OMR image was thoroughly investigated before arriving at the conclusion that the document was fabricated.
The NTA further stated that it is continuing to examine the matter and will initiate appropriate legal action if it finds any deliberate attempt to spread misinformation or tamper with examination-related records.
It urged candidates and parents not to rely on unverified content circulating on social media and to use only official communication channels for NEET UG-related updates.
The clarification comes amid heightened scrutiny of the NEET UG 2026 examination process following multiple complaints raised by candidates after the declaration of the re-examination results.
While the NTA has denied the latest allegation, it has assured aspirants that all genuine complaints are being addressed transparently in accordance with established procedures.
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