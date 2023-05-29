NTA Releases CSIR-UGC NET Advance Intimation Slip For December 2022, June 2023 Exam On csirnet.nta.nic.in , Direct Link To Download Here

CSIR-UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance intimation slip for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023 exam. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam can now download their CSIR UGC NET exam city slip from the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Steps To Download CSIR-UGC NET 2023 exam city slip

Step 1: Visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link that reads "JOINT CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Examination (City Intimation)"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit button and your JOINT CSIR UGC NET City Slip will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download CSIR-UGC NET Advance Intimation Slip and save it for future reference

Candidates must note that this is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Examination will be issued separately.