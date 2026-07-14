Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /NTA Releases Re-NEET OMR sheet 2026; Check response sheet, verify answers, and raise objections here

NTA Releases Re-NEET OMR sheet 2026; Check response sheet, verify answers, and raise objections here

NTA has released the Re-NEET 2026 OMR sheet. Candidates can now check and download their provisional answer key on the official website. They can also raise objections against any discrepancies by July 15, 2026, by paying a fee per question.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 10:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 10:45 AM IST
NTA Releases Re-NEET OMR sheet 2026; Check response sheet, verify answers, and raise objections here
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
NTA Releases Re-NEET OMR sheet 2026; Check response sheet, verify answers, and raise objections here
Re-Neet UG 20261 min ago
2
IND vs ENG ODI series35 min ago
3
American citizen1 hr ago
4
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago
5
Akanksha Chamola1 hr ago