/NTA Releases Re-NEET OMR sheet 2026; Check response sheet, verify answers, and raise objections here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Re-NEET OMR Sheet 2026 for students who appeared in the Re-NEET UG exam held on June 21, 2026. Along with the response sheet, the provisional answer key is also available on the official website. Candidates can now check their answers and raise objections if they find any errors.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, to access their OMR response sheet. To log in, students need their Application Number and Password or Date of Birth. This response sheet helps students review the answers they marked during the exam.
The process is simple enough:
1. Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in
2. Click on the "NEET UG 2026 Candidate Login" link
3. Enter your Application Number and Password/Date of Birth
4. Submit the details
5. Click on the "Response Sheet" link on the dashboard
6. View, download, and save your OMR sheet for future use
7. Challenge Window Open for Candidates
NTA has also opened the challenge window for students who want to raise objections against the OMR sheet or the provisional answer key. If candidates find any mistakes in their recorded responses or answers, they can submit a challenge online.
The last date to raise objections is July 15, 2026, at 11:00 AM. Candidates need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Any challenge submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.
After reviewing all the valid objections, the final answer key comes out. And from there, that updated key becomes the basis for the actual Re-NEET UG 2026 results.
This document matters more than it might seem. It gives students a real look at their performance ahead of the official result, and paired with the answer key, it lets candidates estimate roughly where they stand. Just as important, it's a window to catch and correct errors, but only within the time given.
Students are advised to carefully check their response sheet and answer key and raise objections, if needed, before the deadline. This step ensures transparency in the evaluation process and helps students get a fair result. Keeping track of updates on the official website is important for all candidates.
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