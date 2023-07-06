trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631811
UGC NET 2023

NTA Releases UGC NET 2023 Answer Key For June Exam On ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Here

UGC NET 2023 answer key is now available on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the response sheets.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 06:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC-NET 2023 answer key for the June phase 1 and 2 exams. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check and download the UGC NET 2023 answer key from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download UGC NET 2023 Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key Challenge"

Step 3: Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

Step 4: UGC NET 2023 answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save UGC NET 2023 answer key for future reference

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the responses till July 8, 2023 paying the applicable fee. UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Direct Link 

 

