/NTA releases UGC NET June 2026 results for 84 subjects at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check scorecard and details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC NET June 2026 results along with subject-wise and category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores and cut-off details on the official website. The result has been released for 84 subjects across the country.
The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted for a large number of candidates across India. A total of 7,73,806 candidates registered for the exam, including 4,30,195 female candidates, 3,43,575 male candidates, and 36 third-gender candidates. Out of these, 6,07,151 candidates appeared for the examination.
The exam was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on multiple dates: June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and July 5 across 655 exam centres in 286 cities. The exam covered 87 subjects in total.
The NTA has also released subject-wise and category-wise cut-off marks for 84 subjects along with the result. Candidates can check their scorecard by visiting the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
A total of 4,241 candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor posts. Meanwhile, 45,904 candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and PhD admission, and 97,434 candidates qualified for PhD only.
The examination for three subjects, English, Commerce, and Sociology, will be conducted again on September 9 and 10, 2026. Candidates of these subjects will be able to check their scorecards only after the re-exam results are declared.
The provisional answer key, question papers, and recorded responses were released on August 16. Candidates were allowed to raise objections until August 18. After reviewing the challenges, experts finalised the answer key, and the results were prepared based on it.
The NTA has informed that candidates appearing for the re-exam in English, Commerce, and Sociology may see an “Invalid Application Number/Password” message while trying to access their scorecard. Their results will be available after the re-exam process is completed.
The UGC NET June 2026 result marks an important step for thousands of candidates aiming for academic and research careers in India. With cut-off marks now released, candidates can evaluate their performance and plan their next steps accordingly. Those awaiting re-exam results will need to wait a little longer for their final scorecards.
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