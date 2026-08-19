/NTA removes 600 experts, rolls out four-tier question paper checks after string of errors

The National Testing Agency is undertaking a sweeping overhaul of its examination system, removing around 600 experts from its panel and introducing a four-tier question paper checking process, as the agency comes under mounting pressure over repeated errors in major national-level exams.
The changes were detailed by the Union Education Ministry after a follow-up meeting on Tuesday chaired by Education Minister Pralhad Joshi.
NTA Director General Abhishek Singh briefed the minister on the steps the agency has taken so far to address concerns that have been building around the accuracy and quality of its question papers.
As part of the revamp, close to 600 experts have been dropped from the agency's examination team, with new subject specialists being brought in to replace them.
These experts, drawn from both contracted and internal ranks, are involved in setting question papers, translation work and psychometric evaluation.
The NTA's use of outside experts has faced scrutiny in the past too, particularly after more than a dozen subject experts were named in the CBI chargesheet related to the NEET-UG paper leak.
The centrepiece of the reforms is a new four-tier system for vetting question papers before they are finalised.
The layered process is meant to catch factual errors, typographical slips and translation mistakes at multiple stages, rather than relying on a single round of review.
The move comes directly in response to the NTA's recent decision to order a full re-conduct of three UGC-NET June 2026 papers, English, Commerce and Sociology, after a probe committee found widespread factual, typographical and translation errors in those question sets.
Beyond the paper-checking mechanism, the agency plans to induct 20 to 25 new officials over the next two to three weeks, with a broader recruitment plan also under review.
The NTA is also looking to bring in domain specialists from the private sector, particularly in areas like cybersecurity and question paper design.
On the infrastructure side, the Ministry said NTA's offices will be shifted to new premises "on a war footing," with security at the new locations reinforced by Central Industrial Security Force personnel.
The relocation follows protests by student groups outside the agency's New Delhi office over the past several days, with demonstrators demanding accountability for the recurring lapses in the UGC-NET exams. Some protesters have gone as far as calling for the NTA to be scrapped altogether.
The overhaul comes at a difficult time for the agency, which has faced sustained criticism this year following the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 for medical admissions over paper leak allegations, along with the more recent UGC-NET errors.
Officials say the combination of a revamped expert panel, tighter paper-checking protocols and beefed-up security is intended to restore confidence in the agency's ability to conduct high-stakes examinations without further disruption.
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