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NTA removes 600 experts, rolls out four-tier question paper checks after string of errors

As part of the revamp, close to 600 experts have been dropped from the agency's examination team, with new subject specialists being brought in to replace them. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 11:23 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
NTA removes 600 experts, rolls out four-tier question paper checks after string of errors

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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