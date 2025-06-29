NTA SWAYAM January Semester Result 2025 OUT At exams.nta.ac.in/swayam- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

NTA SWAYAM January Semester Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2025 semester exams. All the candidates who have appeared for the exams can now check their results through the official website, i.e. exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

Candidates will have to enter their application number along with their date of birth to access their result. The SWAYAM examination was conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and in a hybrid mode across 310 test centres in 227 cities. It took place on 17th, 18th, 24th, 25th and 31st May, 2025. The examination was conducted for a total of 589 courses, including 524 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and 65 in hybrid mode. The medium of instruction was English, except for the language-specific papers, which were conducted in their respective languages.

NTA SWAYAM January Semester Result 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘SWAYAM January 2025 Semester Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application number and date of birth correctly, then click on it.

Step 5: After submission, your SWAYAM January Semester result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page.

Step 7: Print it out for future reference.

Candidates must check these details carefully after downloading the result, details such as candidate’s name, their application number, the name of the course, marks obtained by them, along with their qualifying status and final grade (if applicable). All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.