NTA SWAYAM July 2023 Exam City Slip Released At swayam.nta.ac.in, Admit Card Soon- Direct Link Here

NTA SWAYAM July 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA, has announced the test city slip for the July 2023 Exams for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). Candidates who have registered for the exam can get the advance city slip from the official website, swayam.nta.ac.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the July 2023 semester exams for various online courses, which will be held on December 1, 2, and 3 at various locations across the country. Using their email ID or application number and date of birth, students can get the SWAYAM July 2023 city intimation slip.

Candidates should be aware that this is an exam city slip, not an admission card. Admit cards will be available on the official website separately. The exact date of release has not yet been confirmed.

NTA SWAYAM July 2023: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in

Go to the SWAYAM July 2023 exam city slip link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the exam city slip

Take a printout for future reference

"The Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on the Website. The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City allotted where the Examination Centre will be located to facilitate the candidates," reads the official notice.