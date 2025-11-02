NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: Registration Ends Today At exams.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to close the registration window for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July Semester Examination 2025 today, i.e. Sunday, 2nd November. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do it through the official website, i.e. exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

According to the revised official schedule, the last date for the fee payment is 3rd November, 2025 up to 11:50 PM and then NTA will open the correction window on 4th November, 2025, which will be closed on 6th November, 2025 at 11:50 PM.

The examination will be conducted on 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th December 2025. The exam duration will be 180 minutes (3 hours).

NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam Registration 2025: Check Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, i.e. exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

Step 2: You will find the link to apple for NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to register, complete the registration process.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 7: Re-check all the details then submit the form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam Registration 2025: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General (UR) category must pay a registration fee of Rs. 750 for a single course and Rs. 600 for each additional course. Meanwhile, applicants from Gen-EWS, OBC (NCL), SC, ST, PwD, or PwBD categories are required to pay Rs. 500 for one course and ₹400 for every additional course. The registration fee can be paid conveniently through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.