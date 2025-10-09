NTA SWAYAM Registration 2025 Begins At exams.nta.nic.in- Check Details, Important Dates Here

SWAYAM 2025 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially started accepting the online applications for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM-2025 July Semester) examination. All the students who are interested in getting enrolled for the courses can apply for it through the official website, i.e. exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/ or exams.nta.nic.in/.

The exam will span 648 courses, giving students and professionals across India the chance to earn certifications in diverse fields as part of one of the nation’s largest open learning programs.

SWAYAM 2025 Registration (July Semester): Important Dates

Candidates must note that online application began on 8th October, 2025 and it will end on 30th October, 2025 by 11:50 PM.

The last date for fee payment is 31st October 2025 (up to 11:50 PM).

The correction window will be available from 1st November to 3rd November 2025 (up to 11:50 PM).

The examination will be conducted on 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th December 2025.

The exam duration will be 180 minutes (3 hours).

The mode of examination will be hybrid, including both Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen & Paper formats.

Details regarding the exam city, admit card release date, and complete schedule will be published later on the official website.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates and if applicants who encounter any issues while submitting their online applications can reach out to the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or send an email to swayam@nta.ac.in.