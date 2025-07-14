NTA UGC NET Results 2025 To Be Out Soon At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Steps To Check Marks Here

UGC NET Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 session soon. Once released, all the candidates who have appeared for the NET exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET June 2025 examination took place on June 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 in two shifts each day, the first shift was from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift was from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The UGC NET question paper was divided into two sections, both comprising multiple-choice, objective-type questions. Paper I focused on teaching and research aptitude, while Paper II was subject-specific. Candidates were given time to raise the objections and after evaluating all the challenges, NTA will release the final answer key and result.

UGC NET Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the link of ‘UGC NET June 2025 Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application number, date of birth and security pin correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your UGC NET Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download it for future reference.

UGC NET Result 2025: What’s After Result

Candidates must note that after the release of the result, they will receive their e-certificates and JRF award letters on their DigiLocker. And candidates who have qualified for the post of Assistant professors will be able to apply for the itching jobs in colleges and universities across India. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.