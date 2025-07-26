NTET Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Closes Today At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

NTET Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to close the window to challenge the provisional answer key of National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2025 today, i.e. Saturday, 26th July, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the NTET 2025 and want to challenge the answer key can now do it through the official website, i.e. exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/.

Candidates must note that the objection window will get closed today at 11:50 PM. And candidates will have to pay the fees of Rs. 200 per question, which is non-refundable to raise the objection and payment can be made through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI.

NTET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Challenge the Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Click Here For Answer Key Challenge Key’ button on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application number and date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, click on the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ Button.

Step 6: Select the question you want to challenge and submit it with the supporting documents.

Step 7: Pay the required fees and complete the process.

Step 8: Save and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The NTA has released the provisional answer key on 24th July, 2025 and after the considering of all the objections raised by the candidates, NTA will release the final answer key soon. Also, the NTET 2025 examination took place on 17th July, 2025 in a computer-based test (CBT) format. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.