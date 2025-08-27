NVS Class 6 Admission 2026: Registration Ends Today At cbseitms.rcil.gov.in- Check List Of Documents Required

NVS Class 6 Admission 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration window today, August 27, for Class 6 admissions through the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST). Students who fulfill the eligibility requirements can apply online at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs or navodaya.gov.in before the deadline. The entrance test for the 2026–27 academic year will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 is scheduled for December 13, 2025, and Phase 2 for April 11, 2026. On both days, the exam will begin at 11:30 am and feature 80 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2026: Important dates

Application deadline: August 27, 2025

Phase 1 examination: December 13, 2025 at 11:30 am

Phase 2 examination: April 11, 2026 at 11:30 am

Result for summer-bound JNVs: March 2026

Result for winter-bound JNVs: May 2026

NVS Class 6 Admission 2026: Eligibility

Candidates should have been born between May 1, 2014, and July 31, 2016 (including both dates). Further eligibility details are available in the official prospectus.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2026: Steps to apply here

Go to the official websites: cbseitms.rcil.gov.in or navodaya.gov.in.

Click on the link for JNVST Class 6 admission.

Enter the required registration details and submit.

Log in with your credentials to access the application form.

Upload all the necessary documents.

Download and keep a copy of the completed form for future use.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2026: Documents required

Recent passport-size photograph Student’s signature Parent/guardian’s signature Aadhaar details or a residence certificate issued by a competent authorit (All files should be in JPG format, with a size between 10 KB and 100 KB)

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is likely to declare the JNVST Class 6 results in March 2026 for summer-bound schools and in May 2026 for winter-bound schools. The results will be published on the official admission portal. NVS has also urged candidates to finish the registration process well before the deadline to prevent last-minute problems.