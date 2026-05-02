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NewsEducationOdisha 10th result 2026 link, active at bseodisha.ac.in, check BSE Odisha matric scorecard
ODISHA CLASS 10TH RESULT 2026

Odisha 10th result 2026 link, active at bseodisha.ac.in, check BSE Odisha matric scorecard

Odisha 10th matric result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha, has activated the Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 link at the official website. Students can check results using their roll number.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 06:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Odisha 10th result 2026 link, active at bseodisha.ac.in, check BSE Odisha matric scorecard

Odisha 10th matric result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha, has activated the Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 link for the students. Those students who have appeared for the Odisha Class 10th result 2026 can now check their scorecard online.

Over 5.6 lakh students who appeared for the examinations can now access their marksheets using their login credentials. The Board of Secondary Education Odisha has declared the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 95.33%.

Also Read: Odisha 10th matric result 2026

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The board has also shared the distribution of students across different grades:

A1: 2,453 students

A2: 15,784 students

B1: 43,565 students

B2: 86,103 students

This data highlights how student performance is spread across the higher and mid-level grade categories in the 2026 results.

Where to check Odisha matric result 2026

As the Odisha 10th result 2026 link has been made active, students can check their results on the official websites:

bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in

Due to heavy traffic, the websites may respond slowly. Students are advised to stay patient and try again if needed.

Also Read: How to check Odisha class 10th result?

How to check the Odisha class 10 scorecard

To check the scorecard, students need to login at the official website and follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on “Odisha Matric Result 2026”
  • Enter your roll number (and date of birth if required)
  • Submit the details
  • View and download your provisional marksheet

Details mentioned on scorecard

The online marksheet will include:

  • Student’s name and roll number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks obtained
  • Grade/division
  • Pass/fail status

Students must carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard. Any discrepancies should be reported to school authorities immediately. Also, students must know that the online result is provisional, and they will receive their original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools later.

The Odisha 10th results were earlier announced during a press conference at 4 PM. However, the direct link was to be active at 6 PM for students. 

 

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