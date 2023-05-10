Odisha Board Results 2023: BSE, CHSE Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Out Soon At orissaresults.nic.in- Check Date And Steps To Download Scorecard

BSE Odisha class 10th result 2023 will be released by next week and the CHSE Odisha Result class 12th 2023 is would release by May end. Students who appeared for the Odisha board exams 2023 will be able to check and download the result online. Once released, students can check their results at the official websites bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. Students will be required to enter their roll number, date of birth or other asked details to access the result.

Odisha Board Results 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Go to the official website-bseodisha.nic.in

- On the appeared homepage, click on the official Odisha Result link

- A new login page would open

- Enter your roll number and date of birth or other asked details

- Access the result and download the same

- Take a print out for the future references

Odisha Board Results 2023: Exam Date

The board had conducted the class 10th exams between March 10 and 20 at 318 exam centres wherein 5.4 lakh students appeared in the matric exams. Class 12th exams were held between March 1 and April 5. The CHSE Odisha 12th exams were held from 1st March to 5th April 2023 in various at various examination centres.