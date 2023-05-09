topStoriesenglish2605181
NewsEducation
ODISHA BOARD RESULT 2023 UPDATE

Odisha Board Results 2023: BSE, CHSE Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Released Soon At orissaresults.nic.in- Check Date And Steps To Download Scorecard

Odisha Board result 2023 will be declared soon, once released, students will be able to check on the official website – orissaresults.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Odisha Board Results 2023: BSE, CHSE Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Released Soon At orissaresults.nic.in- Check Date And Steps To Download Scorecard

BSE Odisha class 10th result 2023 will be released by next week and the CHSE Odisha Result class 12th 2023 is would release by May end. Students who appeared for the Odisha board exams 2023 will be able to check and download the result online. Once released, students can check their results at the official websites bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. Students will be required to enter their roll number, date of birth or other asked details to access the result.

Odisha Board Results 2023: Here's How To Download Scorecard

- Go to the official website-bseodisha.nic.in
- On the appeared homepage, click on the official Odisha Result link
- A new login page would open
- Enter your roll number and date of birth or other asked details
- Access the result and download the same
- Take a print out for the future references

Odisha Board Results 2023: Exam Date

The board had conducted the class 10th exams between March 10 and 20 at 318 exam centres wherein 5.4 lakh students appeared in the matric exams. Class 12th exams were held between March 1 and April 5. The CHSE Odisha 12th exams were held from 1st March to 5th April 2023 in various at various examination centres.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!