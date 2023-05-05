Odisha Board Results 2023: CHSE Class 12th Result To Be Released Soon At orissaresults.nic.in- Check Steps And Other Details Here

Odisha Board Result 2023: Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha Result 2023 will be announced soon on the official website. Students will be able to check the official website - orissaresults.nic.in - after the results are released. The Odisha Board will publish the Odisha CHSE Result 2023 for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams online at www.chseodisha.nic.in. The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts, Science, and Commerce Result 2023 will be available on the official website in May 2023. All students must pass the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 in order to continue with their further education programs.

According to reports, the Odisha Education Minister indicated that Phase 1 of the review of Class 12th Answer scripts will conclude on April 23, 2023. Phase 2 is scheduled to end on May 7, 2023.

Odisha Result 2023: Here's how to check result

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha: www.bseodisha.nic.in

Look for the link to the “10th Result 2023” on the homepage.

Click on the link and you will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your Roll Number or Name.

After entering the required details, click on the “Submit” button.

The Odisha 10th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

CHSE Odisha Exams 2023 were held throughout the state from March 1 to April 4, 2023. Results are expected before the end of this month