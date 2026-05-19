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NewsEducationOdisha CHSE 12th result 2026 at orissaresults.nic.in, Check date, time and where to download scorecard
ODISHA CHSE RESULT 2026

Odisha CHSE 12th result 2026 at orissaresults.nic.in, Check date, time and where to download scorecard

Odisha CHSE result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will announce the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 on May 20 at 12:30 PM, but the reslt link will be activated at 1 PM after the press conference.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 19, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Odisha CHSE 12th result 2026 at orissaresults.nic.in, Check date, time and where to download scorecard

Odisha CHSE result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will announce the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 on May 20. As per official updates, the results will be declared through a press conference at 12:30 PM, while the CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 link will be activated at 1:00 PM.

Students who appeared for the Odisha Class 12 board exam 2026 can check their results online through the official websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students will also be able to check their results at the digilocker.gov.in.

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Along with the result declaration, CHSE Odisha is also expected to release stream-wise pass percentages, topper information, and district-wise performance data during the press briefing.

How to Check Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2026

Once the CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 link is activated, students can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

  • Visit the official website — orissaresults.nic.in
  • Click on the ‘CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026’ link
  • Enter roll number and registration details
  • Click on submit
  • The Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 will appear on the screen
  • Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Also Read: Summer School Holiday 2026: Check state-wise

Official websites to check Odisha CHSE 12th result 2026

  • chseodisha.nic.in
  • orissaresults.nic.in

Details mentioned on the scorecard

The online marksheet will include details such as student name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total score, division, and qualifying status. Students are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the result.

This year, around 4 lakhs of students appeared for the CHSE Odisha board examinations across Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams conducted at various centres throughout the state.

 

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