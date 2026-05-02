Odisha class 10 result 2026 out at bseodisha.ac.in, 95.33 per cent students pass this year
Odisha class 10th result out: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has announced the class 10th matric result 2026 for the students. The result link will be active for the students at 6 PM at the official website bseodisha.ac.in
Trending Photos
Odisha class 10th result out: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has declared the Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 at the official website. The results have been announced by the Education Minister in a press conference. Along with the result announcement, important statistics, including district-wise topper and pass percentage, have also been announced.
Students will be able to download their scorecard from the official website bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The Odisha 10th result 2026 link will be active for the students from 6 PM onwards. The announcement of the Odisha 10th result brings relief to over 5.6 lakh students who appeared for the examination this year.
ଓଡ଼ିଶା ମାଧ୍ୟମିକ ଶିକ୍ଷା ପରିଷଦ ଦ୍ଵାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ ମାଟ୍ରିକ୍ ପରୀକ୍ଷାରେ କୃତକାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହୋଇଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ଜୀବନରେ ସଫଳ ହେବାର ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ ନେଇ ସମସ୍ତେ ଆଗକୁ ବଢ଼ନ୍ତୁ। ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କର ଉଜ୍ଜ୍ୱଳ ଭବିଷ୍ୟତ କାମନା କରୁଛି।#Odisha #MatricExam pic.twitter.com/GHPUglckBT — Nityananda Gond (@NityanandaBJP) May 2, 2026
Also Read: How to check Odisha class 10th result 2026?
Odisha Class 10th result 2026: Key Highlights
Result Status: Declared
Exam Dates: February 19 to March 2, 2026
Mode of Exam: Offline
Students Appeared: Over 5.6 lakh
Result Mode: Online (provisional marksheet)
Where to check Odisha Matric result 2026
Students can access their results through the official websites:
- bseodisha.ac.in
- orissaresults.nic.in
- digilocker.gov.in
Due to heavy traffic, candidates may face temporary delays and are advised to try again after some time.
How to check the result on official website
To check the Odisha class 10th result, students need to follow the steps given below:
- Visit the official website
- Click on the “Odisha Matric Result 2026” link
- Enter your roll number
- Submit the details
- View and download your provisional marksheet
Details mentioned on the Odisha Class 10 Scorecard
The online marksheet will include:
- Student’s name and roll number
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks obtained
- Grade/division
- Pass/fail status
Students should carefully verify all details and report any discrepancies to their school authorities. Also, it must be noted that the online result is provisional in nature. Students will need to collect their original marksheet and certificates from their respective schools at a later stage.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv