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NewsEducationOdisha class 10 result 2026 out at bseodisha.ac.in, 95.33 per cent students pass this year
ODISHA CLASS 10 RESULT 2026

Odisha class 10 result 2026 out at bseodisha.ac.in, 95.33 per cent students pass this year

Odisha class 10th result out: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has announced the class 10th matric result 2026 for the students. The result link will be active for the students at 6 PM at the official website bseodisha.ac.in

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 04:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Odisha class 10 result 2026 out at bseodisha.ac.in, 95.33 per cent students pass this year

Odisha class 10th result out: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has declared the Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 at the official website. The results have been announced by the Education Minister in a press conference. Along with the result announcement, important statistics, including district-wise topper and pass percentage, have also been announced.

Students will be able to download their scorecard from the official website bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The Odisha 10th result 2026 link will be active for the students from 6 PM onwards. The announcement of the Odisha 10th result brings relief to over 5.6 lakh students who appeared for the examination this year. 

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Also Read: How to check Odisha class 10th result 2026?

Odisha Class 10th result 2026: Key Highlights

Result Status: Declared

Exam Dates: February 19 to March 2, 2026

Mode of Exam: Offline

Students Appeared: Over 5.6 lakh

Result Mode: Online (provisional marksheet)

Where to check Odisha Matric result 2026

Students can access their results through the official websites:

  1. bseodisha.ac.in
  2. orissaresults.nic.in
  3. digilocker.gov.in

Due to heavy traffic, candidates may face temporary delays and are advised to try again after some time.

 How to check the result on official website

To check the Odisha class 10th result, students need to follow the steps given below: 

  1. Visit the official website
  2. Click on the “Odisha Matric Result 2026” link
  3. Enter your roll number
  4. Submit the details
  5. View and download your provisional marksheet

Details mentioned on the Odisha Class 10 Scorecard

The online marksheet will include:

  1. Student’s name and roll number
  2. Subject-wise marks
  3. Total marks obtained
  4. Grade/division
  5. Pass/fail status

Students should carefully verify all details and report any discrepancies to their school authorities. Also, it must be noted that the online result is provisional in nature. Students will need to collect their original marksheet and certificates from their respective schools at a later stage.

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