Odisha class 10 result 2026: When and where to check BSE Odisha 10th result marksheet

BSE Odisha 10th result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha is going to announce the Odisha Matric (Class 10) Result 2026 anytime soon at bseodisha.ac.in. To check the class 10th results, students will need their login credentials like roll number and password. Once the Odisha 10th 2026 website link is activated, it will be available for the students.

The Odisha Class 10 result 2026 will be declared on May 2, 2026, at around 4 PM during a press conference. However, the online result link was activated later in the evening, typically around 6 PM, to allow students to access their marksheets.

Also Read: Odisha class 12th result LIVE

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Where to check Odisha Matric result 2026

Students can check their results on the following BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 link:

bseodisha.ac.in orissaresults.nic.in

Due to heavy traffic immediately after the announcement, students may experience slow loading times and are advised to try alternative platforms or check again after some time. To check their results, students can login at DigiLocker and UMANG app.

Also Read: How to check scorecard via DigiLocker and UMANG app

What are the details required to check Odisha class 10th result?

To check the results, students will need their admit card, which will contain the following details:

Roll Number Date of Birth

How to check Odisha 10th result 2026 on the official website

Once the link gets activated, students will be able to access the Odisha Class 10 scorecard by following the instructions given below:

Visit any of the official result websites Click on the “Odisha Matric Result 2026” link Enter the required credentials: Roll Number Date of Birth (if asked) Submit the details View and download the provisional marksheet

How to check Odisha class 10 result by DigiLocker?

To check the Result via DigiLocker, students will need to follow the given steps:

Log in using mobile number/Aadhaar and OTP Go to “Issued Documents” or “Get Documents” Select Board of Secondary Education Odisha Enter Roll Number / required details View and download digital marksheet & certificate

How to check Odisha class 10th Result via UMANG app

Results will also be available at the UMANG app for the students. To check, students will have to follow the steps given below:

Download/open UMANG app Log in using mobile number + OTP Search for “BSE Odisha” or “Exam Results” Select Odisha Class 10 result Enter Roll Number / required details View and download your scorecard

What does the scorecard contain?

The provisional marksheet includes key details such as:

Student’s name and roll number Subject-wise marks Total marks obtained Grade or division Pass/fail status

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard. Any discrepancy should be reported to school authorities immediately. Also, students must know that the online scorecard is provisional in nature. Students will need to collect their original marksheet and pass certificate from their respective schools at a later date.

The Odisha Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 19 to March 2, 2026, in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM across thousands of centres in the state.