Odisha Class 12 Board Result 2026 to be released today? Check how to download scorecard from orissaresults.nic.in

The wait is almost over for the Class 12 students across Odisha. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE Odisha) is likely to declare the results for Science, Commerce and Arts streams soon, and once the official declaration is made, the scorecards will be available to access online.

Also Read: NEET Exam big update: No OMR sheets from next year, online mode introduced after paper leak controversy, said Dharmendra Pradhan

The Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2026 has not been officially declared as of now. Last year the results were released on May 21, 2025 at 4 PM. If the board follows a similar pattern this year, and it usually does, students can expect the announcement around that same window. Keep checking the official websites.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Details on the Marksheet

Once results are declared, the online marksheet will carry the following:

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Grades

Pass or fail status

CHSE Odisha may also make digital mark sheets available through DigiLocker, a convenient option for storing and accessing documents long-term.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 to be held on June 21, NTA officially confirms exam date

How to check your result

Here's what to do:

1. Go to the official websites — orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in

2. Click on the "CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026" link

3. Enter your roll number and registration details

4. Click the submit button

5. Download and save your marksheet

Students must be ready with their roll number and registration details. When results go live, the websites will be under heavy traffic. The last thing you want is to be hunting for login details while the page is already loading.

The Odisha CHSE Result 2026 is on its way. Check the official websites regularly, stay off unofficial sources, and have your details ready. The long wait is nearly done.