Odisha Government Re-Introduced ‘Fail’ System for Class 5, 8 in Annual Exams- Check Details

The Odisha government has brought back the ‘fail system’ for the students of classes 5th and 8th. The Odisha government has brought back the 'fail system' for students in Classes 5 and 8, starting this academic year. Now, students must pass their annual exams to move to the next class. If they fail, they will have to repeat the same class. However, they will get another chance to pass through a re-exam, which will be held within two months after the annual exam results are announced.

“All students of Class V and Class VIII will now have to appear for annual examinations. If a child fails in these examinations, he/ she will be provided additional instruction and an opportunity for re-examination within two months of result declaration,” said the notification.

“If the child appearing in the re-examination…..fails to fulfil the promotion criteria again, he/she shall be held back in fifth class or eighth class, as the case may be,” it added.

Additionally, the notification has added that no students will be expelled from the school until they have completed their elementary education, either through the annual exams or re-examination.

As a result of this decision, the Odisha government has amended the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2010 (RTE Act 2010). The updated provisions now allow states to hold regular examinations for students in Classes 5 and 8 and to hold back those who fail to clear them. These changes come five years after the RTE Act was last revised in 2019.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, released the results for the class 10th on 2nd May, 2025. And the overall pass percentage stood at 94.69 per cent this year for class 10th. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.