Odisha Matric Result 2026 out today at bseodisha.ac.in. Press conference at 4 PM, result link to be active at 6 PM

Odisha class 10th result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha, is all set to declare the Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 today. As per officials, a formal press conference will be held at 4:00 PM, where the board will release key highlights including the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and toppers’ list.

Following the announcement, students will be able to access their results online, as the official result links will be activated at 6:00 PM on the board’s websites.

Also Read: LIVE Updates on Odisha Class 10th result 2026

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Where to check Odisha matric result 2026

Students can check their scorecards through the BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 link given below:

bseodisha.ac.in orissaresults.nic.in digilocker.gov.in

How to check Odisha 10th result 2026

To check Odisha class 10th matric results, students will need to follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website Click on the “Odisha Matric Result 2026” link Enter your roll number (and date of birth, if required) Submit the details View and download the provisional marks memo

Also Read: CBSE class 12th result 2026

What details are mentioned on the scorecard?

Once the provisional marksheet is available for the students, they are required to check the following details on it:

Student’s name and roll number Subject-wise marks Total marks obtained Grade or division Pass/fail status

Students are advised to keep their credentials ready and download a copy of the marksheet for future reference.