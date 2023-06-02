Odisha OJEE 2023 Result Declared: Rank Card Out For 48,000 Candidates At ojee.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Cut Off Here

OJEE 2023 Result: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has announced the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE 2023) results today for 48,000 candidates. The committee conducts the counselling-cum-admission process based on the All India Rank of Odisha State candidates in the JEE Main 2023. The OJEE rank card 2023 can be downloaded from the official website, ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2023 Result: Direct Link

Students can check and download their Odisha JEE Result 2023 on the official website - ojee.nic.in, following the simple steps given below.

OJEE 2023 Result: Total Candidates

Around 56,000 candidates registered, out of which 48,815 candidates appeared for the exam. To check the OJEE results 2023, students will have to enter their application number, date of birth and captcha code, randomly generated letters, on the OJEE rank card download link.

Steps To Download OJEE 2023 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "OJEE Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your Roll Number, Date Of Birth and other required details

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' and your Odisha JEE Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your OJEE 2023 Result and take a printout for future reference.

Special OJEE 2023

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has started the special OJEE 2023 registration at the official website - ojee.nic.in. Candidates will be able to apply for the special Odisha JEE test from June 8. The special OJEE exam date 2023 will be held between 26 and 30 June. DIRECT LINK To Apply For Special OJEE 2023