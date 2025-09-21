Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2962595https://zeenews.india.com/education/odisha-police-cpse-admit-card-2025-oprb-si-hall-ticket-released-at-odishapolice-gov-in-check-direct-link-to-download-2962595.html
NewsEducation
ODISHA POLICE CPSE ADMIT CARD 2025

Odisha Police CPSE Admit Card 2025: OPRB SI Hall Ticket Released At odishapolice.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download

Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has officially released the admit cards for the OPRB SI admit card 2025 at odishapolice.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2025, 12:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Odisha Police CPSE Admit Card 2025: OPRB SI Hall Ticket Released At odishapolice.gov.in- Check Direct Link To DownloadOdisha Police CPSE Admit Card 2025

Odisha Police CPSE Admit Card 2025: Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has officially released the admit cards for the OPRB SI admit card 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2025 can now download their admit card from the official website, i.e. odishapolice.gov.in.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh