Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025 Registrations Begins Today At odishapolice.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply Here

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has begun accepting applications for Sub-Inspectors and similar positions starting today, January 20, 2025. A total of 933 vacancies are available, and interested candidates can apply online at odishapolice.gov.in. Among these, 609 vacancies are for Sub-Inspector of Police, 253 for Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed), 47 for Station Officer (Fire Service), and 24 for Assistant Jailor under the Odisha Home Department. The deadline to submit applications is February 10, 2025, by 10:00 PM. Candidates are encouraged to apply early, as late submissions will not be accepted.

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be between 21 and 25 years old as of January 1, 2024. For SC, ST, SEBC, and women applicants, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years. Ex-servicemen can claim age relaxation based on their total period of service. The most beneficial option will be applied if a candidate qualifies for age relaxation under multiple categories.

Persons with disabilities cannot apply for these posts. However, women and transgender individuals are eligible to apply for the sub-inspector and assistant jailor positions.

Applicants must meet the Odia language requirement by either passing the ME school or higher examination with Odia as a subject, completing HSC or an equivalent exam with Odia as the medium for non-language subjects, or passing the Odia test at the ME school standard conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website: odishapolice.gov.in.

Click on the link titled "Recruitment for S.I. of Police & equivalent rank (CPSE-2024)" on the homepage.

Register yourself and log in to your account.

Fill in the application form with the required details.

Upload the necessary documents.

Submit the form and save or print a copy for future reference.

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The recruitment process consists of an OMR-based written exam and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST). The PET/PST is only qualifying in nature.

After the written exam, candidates will be shortlisted for the PET/PST round based on merit. The number of candidates shortlisted will be seven times the total number of vacancies.