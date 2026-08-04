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Odisha success story: 40 tribal students secure Engineering seats, two head to NIT

Under the programme, a special initiative called 'Achievers' was launched to prepare tribal students for competitive examinations for professional courses such as engineering and medicine.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 04:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
Odisha success story: 40 tribal students secure Engineering seats, two head to NIT
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