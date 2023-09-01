Odisha TET Result 2023 Declared At bseodisha.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Odisha TET Result 2023: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education released the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test, OTET Result 2023 on August 31, 2023. The results are available on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in, for those applicants who took the exam. The answer key has also been released, as candidates should be aware. You can get the outcome by providing your roll number and mobile number.

The OTET Exam 2023 was held on July 1, 2023. Only those who pass the test will be chosen for the positions. In order to pass the OTET Exam, candidates must get at least 60% in the general category and 50% in the OBC, SC, or ST category.

Two and a half hours were allotted for the OTET 2023 Exam, including papers I and II. Each MCQ in the exam was worth one mark, and there were four possible answers, only one of which was accurate.



Odisha TET Result 2023: Here’s how to check

1. Visit the official website, bseodisha.ac.in

2. On the webpage, select "ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (OTET), 2022" from the list of recent updates.

3. A fresh page will load.

4. Type in both your cellphone number and roll number.

5. The screen will display the OTET Result 2023.

6. Save the OTET Results to your desktop or mobile device.

7. Print off the identical page for your records.

Question papers for the OTET in topics other than languages must be bilingual in Odia and English. Papers 1 and 2 had 150 questions totaling 150 marks. Teachers of classes I through V take Paper 1, and classes VI through VIII take Paper 2.