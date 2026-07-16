Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /'Offence is against the nation': CBI opposes bail in NEET paper leak case

'Offence is against the nation': CBI opposes bail in NEET paper leak case

The CBI opposed the bail plea of Dr Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure in the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case, calling it a serious offence that harmed the nation’s reputation and affected lakhs of students. The Delhi court has reserved its order on the bail plea till July 22 after hearing arguments from both sides.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
'Offence is against the nation': CBI opposes bail in NEET paper leak case
Image Credit: ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jude Bellingham breaks silence after England's heartbreaking FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final exit
FIFA World Cup 20264 min ago
2
NEET UG 20265 min ago
3
Aanchal Singh12 min ago
4
Cheteshwar Pujara15 min ago
5
Farah Khan25 min ago