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NewsEducationOFSS Bihar 11th admission 2026 registration starts today: How to apply online, check details here
OFSS BIHAR 11TH ADMISSION 2026

OFSS Bihar 11th admission 2026 registration starts today: How to apply online, check details here

OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026 registration begins today. Check the step-by-step process to apply online and secure your seat in intermediate courses.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 01:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the registration process for OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026 from today.
  • Students who have successfully passed the Class 10 board exams can now apply for admission to intermediate courses.
  • The application is done online through the official OFSS Bihar portal at ofssbihar.net.
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OFSS Bihar 11th admission 2026 registration starts today: How to apply online, check details hereOFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the registration process for OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026 from April 8, 2026. Students who have successfully passed the Class 10 board exams can now apply for admission to intermediate courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, Agriculture, or Vocational streams. The application is done online through the official OFSS Bihar portal at ofssbihar.net.

Registration Timeline and Last Date

Start Date: April 8, 2026

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Last Date: April 18, 2026

Students should complete their registration within this window to be considered for admission.

How to Apply for OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026

Follow these simple steps to complete your application:

Visit the official website: ofssbihar.net

Click on the “OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026” registration link.

Register yourself by creating a new account.

Fill in the online application form with required details.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee Details

The total fee for applying is ₹350, which includes:

₹150 for the application fee

₹200 for the educational institution fee

Payment can be made through multiple options: cash via e-challan, net banking, debit card, or credit card.

Admission Process and Merit List

After the application process closes, the committee will prepare a Combined Merit List based on student choices and academic performance. The merit list will be released by institution and category, which will then guide the admission process.

Important Note

Students are advised to use only the official OFSS Bihar website for registration and fee payment to avoid any errors or fraud.

OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026 registration has officially started, giving eligible students the chance to secure a seat in their preferred intermediate stream. Complete your registration before April 18, 2026, and keep track of merit lists for admission updates.

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Samta Pahuja

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