OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2025: First Merit List Released At ofssbihar.net- Check Steps To Download Here

OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the first merit list for admission to Class 11 (Intermediate) on June 4. Students can access the list via the official Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) website at ofssbihar.net. Those selected in the first round must report to their allotted school or college between June 4 and June 10 to confirm their admission. Candidates included in the merit list will be eligible for admission to agriculture, arts, commerce, and science streams in BSEB-recognised institutions across Bihar. The final date for admission to Class 11 under Bihar Board is May 3, 2025. As per the Bihar Board, the merit list will be formulated based on the students’ applications, marks secured, and their reservation category. School allotments will be done accordingly. A total of three merit lists will be released for the admission process.

OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2025: Important dates

Event Date Release of First Selection List June 4, 2025 Admission Window for Selected Students June 4 to June 10, 2025 Last Date for Schools/Colleges to Update Seat Status on OFSS Portal June 11, 2025 Online Application Window for Slide-Up Process June 4 to June 10, 2025 Option Form Filling for Students Not Selected in First List June 4 to June 10, 2025

OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official BSEB OFFS website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Bihar Class 11 First Admission Merit List.

Step 3: A new page will open displaying the merit list.

Step 4: Look for your name in the list.

To be eligible for the enrollment process, students must have passed Class 10 (matriculation) or an equivalent examination from the Bihar School Examination Board, CBSE, ICSE, or any other state board recognized by the Government.