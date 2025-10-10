OICL Assistant Result 2025 For Tier 1 Out At orientalinsurance.org.in- Check Direct Link Here

OICL Assistant Result 2025: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has officially released the results for the OICL Assistant Result 2025 for the Tier 1 Preliminary Examination. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their results through the official website, i.e. orientalinsurance.org.in.

The result will be declared in a PDF format which will consist of the roll number of students who have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment. The tier 1 prelims exam took place on 7th September, 2025. And tier 2 mains exam is scheduled to take place on 28th October, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 500 vacancies.

OICL Assistant Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- orientalinsurance.org.in.

Step 2: You will find the section of ‘Careers’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the link titled ;OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025’

Step 4: Now select the option of ‘Download Prelims Result’

Step 5: Result will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Step 6: Check the result and use the shortcut key of CTRL + F to find your roll number.

Candidates who clear the Tier I Prelims exam will advance to the Mains Examination, scheduled to be held on October 28, 2025. Following the Mains, shortlisted candidates will undergo a Regional Language Test as part of the final selection process. Separate call letters for the Tier II exam will be issued later and can be downloaded from the official OICL website. Additionally, the OICL will release the Prelims scorecards and cut-off marks shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portal to stay updated and ensure timely download of their documents. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.