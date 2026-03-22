OJEE 2026: Registration extended at ojee.nic.in, check revised dates

OJEE 2026: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has extended the registration deadline for OJEE 2026, providing relief to candidates who were unable to apply earlier. Aspirants can now complete their application process online through the official website, ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2026 last date to apply

As per the official notice, the last date to submit the OJEE 2026 application form has been extended from March 22 to March 29, 2026 (11:59 PM). Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Correction window details

The authorities will also open a correction window after the application deadline. Registered candidates will be able to make necessary changes in their submitted forms between March 30 and April 1, 2026.

How to apply for OJEE 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to fill out the application form:

Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in

Click on the OJEE 2026 registration link

Complete the registration process with basic details

Fill in the application form and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee online

Submit and download the confirmation page

Also Check: CBSE big step on menstrual hygiene in schools

OJEE 2026 exam date

The OJEE 2026 exam is to be conducted from May 4-9, 2026 (tentatively) in a computer-based test mode across multiple centres. After the registration window closes. The exam authority is likely to open a correction facility from March 30 to April 1, 2026, allowing candidates to edit specific details in their submitted forms.

Important advisory for candidates

Applicants are encouraged to carefully read the information brochure and ensure all details are correctly filled before submission. The authorities have clarified that no further extension of the registration deadline will be granted.

The extension offers a final opportunity for interested candidates to apply for one of Odisha’s key entrance examinations for professional courses.