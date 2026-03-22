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NewsEducationOJEE 2026: Registration extended at ojee.nic.in, check revised dates
OJEE REGISTRATION 2026

OJEE 2026: Registration extended at ojee.nic.in, check revised dates

OJEE 2026: As per the official notice, the last date to submit the OJEE 2026 application form has been extended from March 22 to March 29, 2026 (11:59 PM). For more details, check the article below.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Aspirants can now complete their application process online through the official website, ojee.nic.in.
  • As per the official notice, the last date to submit the OJEE 2026 application form has been extended till March 29, 2026 (11:59 PM)
  • The OJEE 2026 exam is to be conducted from May 4-9, 2026 in a computer-based test mode across multiple centres.
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OJEE 2026: Registration extended at ojee.nic.in, check revised datesOJEE 2026 registration extended

OJEE 2026: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has extended the registration deadline for OJEE 2026, providing relief to candidates who were unable to apply earlier. Aspirants can now complete their application process online through the official website, ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2026 last date to apply 

As per the official notice, the last date to submit the OJEE 2026 application form has been extended from March 22 to March 29, 2026 (11:59 PM). Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.  

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Correction window details 

The authorities will also open a correction window after the application deadline. Registered candidates will be able to make necessary changes in their submitted forms between March 30 and April 1, 2026.  

How to apply for OJEE 2026 

Candidates can follow these steps to fill out the application form: 

  • Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in 
  • Click on the OJEE 2026 registration link 
  • Complete the registration process with basic details 
  • Fill in the application form and upload the required documents 
  • Pay the application fee online 
  • Submit and download the confirmation page 

Also Check: CBSE big step on menstrual hygiene in schools

OJEE 2026 exam date 

The OJEE 2026 exam is to be conducted from May 4-9, 2026 (tentatively) in a computer-based test mode across multiple centres. After the registration window closes.  The exam authority is likely to open a correction facility from March 30 to April 1, 2026, allowing candidates to edit specific details in their submitted forms.   

Important advisory for candidates 

Applicants are encouraged to carefully read the information brochure and ensure all details are correctly filled before submission. The authorities have clarified that no further extension of the registration deadline will be granted.  

The extension offers a final opportunity for interested candidates to apply for one of Odisha’s key entrance examinations for professional courses.

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