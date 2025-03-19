OJEE Registration 2025 Ends Tomorrow At ojee.nic.in- Here’s How To Apply

OJEE Registration 2025: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will close the application window for OJEE 2025 on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination must submit their applications on the official website, ojee.nic.in. The admit cards for OJEE 2025 will be available on the official website from April 25, 2025.

The entrance exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, and 11, 2025. It is held for admission to First Year Degree Courses in B. Pharm, B. CAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design), B. CAT (Film Editing), and Integrated MBA (5 Years). It also includes lateral entry to the Second Year (Third Semester) of B. Tech and B. Pharm, as well as First Year Master’s Degree Courses in MCA, M.Sc (Computer Science), MBA, M. Tech, M. Pharm, M. Arch, M.Plan, and M. Tech (part-time).

OJEE Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official OJEE website at ojee.nic.in.

Click on the OJEE 2025 registration link on the homepage.

Register yourself on the new page.

Log in using your credentials.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Print a copy for future use.

Candidates must pay an application fee to apply. The fee for one course is Rs 1000, and an additional Rs 500 will be charged for each extra course. The exam will feature multiple-choice questions, each with four answer options. Candidates will receive four marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. No marks will be given or deducted for unanswered questions.