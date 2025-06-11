OJEE Results 2025 Declared At ojee.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

OJEE Results 2025: The Skill Development and Technical Education Department of Odisha has declared the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025 results. Out of 92,488 registered candidates, 80,324 appeared for the exam and over 55,000 qualified. This brings the overall pass percentage to 86.84%. Candidates can now download their OJEE 2025 rank cards from the official website — ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE 2025 exam was held on May 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, and 12 in computer-based (CBT) mode. It was conducted in three shifts each day: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. According to the marking scheme, students received four marks for every correct answer, while one mark was deducted for each incorrect one. No marks were given or cut for unanswered questions.

OJEE Results 2025: Toppers’ list

Manmanth Behera secured the top rank in the M.Tech exam, while Jatin Meher ranked first in B.Pharma. Gourab Swain topped in LE-Tech (Diploma), Sakhi Kumari in LE-Tech (B.Sc), and Sagarika Das in LE-Pharma. Anurag Mishra achieved the top position in MBA, S Siseendri in MCA, Hitesh Kumar Dhal in M.Pharma, and Asmita Subudhi in M.Arch.

OJEE Results 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website — ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link for the OJEE result.

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Your OJEE result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The Odisha state government will conduct centralized, merit-based counselling for various courses. This web-based counselling process will begin soon after the OJEE results are announced. Separate counselling rounds will be organized for each course, and candidates must register in advance to take part. Those who fail to present original documents during verification will be disqualified from admission. Submitting a valid nativity certificate during the counselling session is also mandatory.