/One teacher, one school: Over 1 lakh Indian schools still understaffed, says govt data

UDISE 2025-26 report: Even as India's school education system shows steady improvement on several fronts, over 1 lakh schools across the country continue to function with just a single teacher, according to the latest Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2025-26 report released by the Union Ministry of Education.
The report shows the number of single-teacher schools declined to 1,00,843 in 2025-26, about 3 per cent lower than the previous year, while schools with zero enrolment fell sharply by around 29 per cent to 5,663.
Of the 14,66,682 schools covered in the report, Andhra Pradesh accounts for the highest number of single-teacher schools, with 16,357, followed by Jharkhand at 9,827.
West Bengal, meanwhile, tops the list for zero-enrolment schools, with 4,133 such institutions.
Alongside these infrastructure concerns, the report points to encouraging progress in student retention.
Dropout rates declined across key stages: at the preparatory level (Classes 3-5), the rate fell from 2.3 per cent in 2024-25 to 1.8 per cent in 2025-26, while at the secondary level (Classes 9-10), it dropped from 8.2 per cent to 7 per cent.
The report also recorded a significant milestone, with the total number of teachers rising to 1,02,73,020 in 2025-26, up from 94,83,294 in 2022-23 an increase of 8.3 per cent over the period.
This expansion has helped improve the Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR), which now stands at 10 at the foundational level, 12 at preparatory, 17 at middle, and 21 at secondary all comfortably within the 30:1 benchmark recommended under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Despite the national gains, the report flags continuing regional imbalances. States such as Ladakh, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Meghalaya report significantly low student-per-school numbers, pointing to a need for better optimisation of school infrastructure.
In contrast, Chandigarh and Delhi were noted for having an optimal number of students per school within RTE norms, reflecting more efficient use of existing infrastructure.
Several union territories and states, including Chandigarh, Goa, Delhi, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Haryana, reported no schools with zero enrolment.
The report further highlighted gains in digital access, with the proportion of schools equipped with computers rising from 64.7 per cent in 2024-25 to 69.9 per cent in 2025-26, while internet connectivity in schools increased from 63.5 per cent to 67.4 per cent over the same period.
The UDISE+ report remains the Ministry of Education's flagship real-time data collection platform, tracking enrolment, infrastructure, teacher availability, and learning outcomes to guide policy planning under schemes such as Samagra Shiksha and the National Education Policy 2020.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.