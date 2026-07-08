Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /One teacher, one school: Over 1 lakh Indian schools still understaffed, says govt data

One teacher, one school: Over 1 lakh Indian schools still understaffed, says govt data

UDISE 2025-26 report: Despite the national gains, the report flags continuing regional imbalances, pointing to a need for better optimisation of school infrastructure. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
One teacher, one school: Over 1 lakh Indian schools still understaffed, says govt data

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Did not raise my hand against female doctor': Shiv Sena's Ramesh Mhatre first reaction on viral hospital assault video
Shiv Sena Corporator16 min ago
2
Neetu Kapoor29 min ago
3
re-neet 202629 min ago
4
Connor Murphy39 min ago
5
Maharashtra rain alert59 min ago